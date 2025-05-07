Sam’s Club Drops Membership to Just $20 — But Only Through May 12

With inflation still tightening budgets, this promotion couldn’t come at a better time.

The $20 membership gives access to all Sam’s Club locations nationwide, along with exclusive member pricing on groceries, cleaning supplies, tech, home goods, and more. Members also often see lower prices at the gas pump, with fuel discounts available at many locations.

Sam’s also offers bulk deals on pantry staples, frozen foods, pet items, and paper products. Pharmacy services, optical care, tire installation, and even travel perks are also included in membership benefits. Shopping can be done in person or online, with curbside pickup and same-day delivery available in select areas.

Ready to save more on everything from groceries to gas? Don’t wait! This limited-time deal is only available until May 12, and it’s exclusive to online signups.

