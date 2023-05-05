Sammi Sweetheart Returns: 'Jersey Shore' Star Brings Drama In Season Sneak Preview (VIDEO)

In a sneak preview of what's to come on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" Season 6, the 35-year-old makes her big return to the show for the first time in more than a decade.

The clip aired on the Thursday, May 4 episode and shows Giancola, a Hazlet native, walking into the house alongside Angelina Pivarnick.

First there was shock. Then there was celebration. And then, later on, there were tears.

Giancola's big return appears to bring chaos, and that's not even with notorious ex Ronnie Magro in the house.

The teaser also shows Magro talking with Mike Sorrentino saying he's ready to come back.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.