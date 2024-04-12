Woman High On Narcotics Indicted In NJ Crash That Killed Toddler: Prosecutors

Samantha Bonora, 31, of Howell, was indicted by a grand jury, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release on Friday, Apr. 12. She was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, and four counts of assault by auto.

Howell police responded to a crash on Route 34 near the Colts Neck border at around 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. Investigators said Bonora was driving south in a pickup when she crossed into the northbound lane.

Bonora's truck crashed head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 34 North. Her pickup was then hit from behind by another oncoming SUV.

A three-year-old girl in the Grand Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a two-year-old boy in the Jeep were seriously injured.

Bonora and the other SUV driver had minor injuries. Investigators said Bonora was under the influence of several narcotics during the crash.

A GoFundMe page identified the girl as Kylie Williams and the Jeep driver as her mother Joelle. According to the fundraiser, Joelle was severely injured in the wreck and has needed multiple surgeries.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $311,000 from at least 3,100 donations as of Friday, Apr. 12. The fundraiser was made on behalf of Kylie's grandfather Jack Williams.

In an update posted on the GoFundMe page on Sunday, Jan. 28, Joelle described the family's day leading up to the crash.

"The actual accident I don’t remember, but I’m told that I was awake at the scene," the GoFundMe update from Joelle said. "I am told I kept asking, “What happened” Where am I?” “Where are my babies, where are they” I want nothing more than my baby back."

Bonora has been held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute since she was arrested.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.