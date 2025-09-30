Sadistic Monkey Torture Videos Land NJ Man Behind Bars

Giancarlo Morelli, of Wharton, was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 30, to 48 months behind bars for conspiring to create and distribute “animal crush videos,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

WARNING: The following story contains disturbing details of animal abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Court documents show Morelli paid another individual 19 times for videos depicting the torture and abuse of monkeys. Prosecutors said he not only purchased the recordings but also provided feedback on the content and made suggestions for future videos.

According to a statement of facts signed by Morelli, the videos included baby and adolescent monkeys being tortured in numerous ways, including having their genitals burned and cut off.

“The acts of torture and abuse of young monkeys in this case are beyond disturbing,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Adam Lawson of the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. “As a result of the work of the FBI, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and our Department of Justice partners, those involved in the creation and distribution of these repulsive animal torture videos are being held accountable for their criminal actions.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FBI investigated the case.

