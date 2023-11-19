Fair 48°

Saddle Brook Stock Clerk, 20, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A 20-year-old stock clerk from Saddle Brook was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen.

<p>A joint investigation with Saddle Brook police began, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, after the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted his Special Victims Unit on Friday, Nov. 17.</p>

 Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: HSI.gov / INSET: BCPO
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco

Yabniel Andres Martinez Lebron remained held in the Bergen County Jail over the weekend pending an upcoming first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detectives arrested Martinez Lebron that day on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment stemming from an alleged incident on Nov. 1.

