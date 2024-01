The Staples at 225 Route 46 in Saddle Brook is closing for good on Friday, Jan. 12, the North Jersey Chamber announced on Instagram. All items are being marked down at 50 percent off, the chamber said.

In need of office supplies after Friday? The nearest Staples are in Hackensack and Paramus, according to Staples.com.

Staples has 57 locations throughout New Jersey, according to its website.

