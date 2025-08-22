Fair 84°

SHARE

Rutgers Poll: Sherrill Maintains Lead Over Ciattarelli In NJ Gov Race

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has a nine point lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the race to be New Jersey's next governor according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll published Thursday, Aug. 21.

Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

 Photo Credit: U.S. House Office of Photography/House Creative Services/Jack4NJ Facebook
Sam Barron

Sherrill leads Ciattarelli 44% to 35%, with 17% of voters undecided according to the poll. Independents back Sherrill by a slim margin, 33% to 32% with 29% undecided, according to a poll.

The candidates are running to replace Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited.

Ciattarelli leads Sherrill with white voters, 44% to 38%, but Sherill leads with Black voters, 69% to 4%, Hispanic voters, 56% to 22% and Asian voters, 47% to 18%. Sherrill leads among voters 18 to 34, 35 to 49 and 65 and older, but trails Ciattarelli in voters ages 50 to 64, according to the poll.

Sherrill leads with voters who have a college degree, 53% to 26%, while Ciattarelli leads with voters who have some college or less, 45% to 34%.

The poll was conducted between July 31 and Aug. 11, with 1,650 voters surveyed. The poll  has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

To view the poll, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE