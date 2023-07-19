Rutgers Nursing Student Killed In Parkway Crash Mourned As Dedicated Athlete With Bright Future

Jessica "Jessy" Molina-Colmenares, of Egg Harbor Township, is being remembered as a gentle, intelligent, and caring young woman, having just finished her first year as a nursing student at Rutgers University her obituary says.

Jessica, who had dreams of becoming a traveling nurse, was riding in a Honda Civic that veered off the Garden State Parkway and overturned at about 6:30 p.m. in Stafford Township on Saturday, July 15, Daily Voice reported.

Her brother-in-law, Tyler Gardner, posted several photos on his Facebook page and wrote:

"Life can be so cruel and unfair, but you were the happiest person I’ve ever known," Tyler wrote.

Jessica was born in Somers Point to Rocio Colmenares and Erick E. Molina, and was rarely seen without a bright smile.

She was a dedicated athlete and started playing soccer when she was 10 years old. During her senior year in high school, Jessica scored a goal within 30 seconds after the game started, her obituary says.

Among her best qualities were her willingness and determination to always try something new: "She would push herself to be the best and she never failed at mastering a skill in a short amount of time," the obit says.

Most of all, she cherished her memories with her loved ones: "You would see her taking pictures on her vintage camera every chance she had."

In addition to her parents and brother-in-law, she is survived by her brother, John Molina, her sister, Erika Gardner; her maternal Aunt Sylvia Colmenares-Leon, and her husband, Enrique Herrera, and their children: Camila Herrera and Daniel Herrera as well as numerous family members in Mexico and El-Salvador.

Viewing hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield.

Following the viewing, a funeral Mass will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Mola Parish at 11 a.m. at 1417 New Road.

Click here for Jessica "Jessy" Molina-Colmenares' full obituary.

