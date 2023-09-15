Rutgers Law School Grad Nominated To Succeed Sheila Oliver In Major Role

Suárez, who currently serves as the Director of the DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, will serve as Acting Commissioner pending Senate confirmation and will be the first Hispanic Commissioner to hold the title.

Gov. Murphy appointed Secretary of State Tahesha Way as the new Lt. Governor of New Jersey last week. Way will retain her role as the head of the State Department, which left an open spot for Suárez to step in.

“Jacquelyn has skillfully served our state for many years – lending her expertise to important legal and policy matters affecting municipalities throughout New Jersey,” said Gov. Murphy.

“When local governments were faced with tremendous challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she stepped up as head of the Division of Local Government Services and provided local leaders with the support they needed during a difficult time.

"While Sheila Oliver can never truly be replaced, Jacquelyn will undoubtedly carry on Sheila’s legacy of passionate, dedicated leadership of this department on behalf of New Jersey’s communities.”

Suárez is credited with providing local governments with financial and technical assistance for joint services, purchasing, and management issues, as well as overseeing fire district budgets and guiding the conduct of local officials. She has served as Chair of the State’s Local Finance Board since January 2021, earning her Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law in Camden and her bachelor’s degree in communications, legal institutions, economics, and government from American University in Washington D.C.

“Succeeding Sheila Oliver is no easy task, but Jacquelyn Suárez's experience makes her the ideal choice,” said League of Municipalities Executive Director Michael Cerra.

“We have worked with her both when she was with the Governor's Office and as DLGS Director. We very much look forward to continuing our partnership in advancing the interests of local governments and our taxpayers.”

Suárez steps into her new role Monday, Sept. 18 while awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

