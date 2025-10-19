Rutgers Kicker’s NFL Nightmare: McAtamney Misses Two PAT As Giants Blow 19-0 Lead To Broncos

The former Gaelic footballer and Rutgers standout struggled in the New York Giants’ stunning 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field, where Big Blue blew a 19-0 halftime lead — due in no small part to McAtamney’s kicking woes.

The 25-year-old undrafted free agent from Northern Ireland spoiled standout performances from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo.

McAtamney's tough day started when he missed an extra point in the second quarter that would have put the Giants up 14-0.

That point would prove crucial. So would a few more.

The Giants went for two points following their next touchdown, but failed to convert, throwing them off the pace of the game.

More points wasted. Then the Broncos and coach Sean Payton took advantage.

Denver went on to convert a pair of two-point conversions during their comeback, leaving them up 30-26 after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Dart was undeterred.

The Giants responded immediately with a touchdown drive to put New York ahead 32-30, seemingly out of reach, with only a McAtamney extra point separating them from at least a tie and shot at overtime.

Nope.

McAtamney missed his second extra point of the game wide to the right — after missing to the left earlier in the game — leaving the Broncos with the chance to win with a field goal if they could march down the field with no timeouts.

Payton — the man who orchestrated one of the greatest shocks in Super Bowl history with the New Orleans Saints — gave the keys to his young quarterback, and Bo Nix drove his team to a game-winning field goal.

Will Lutz was sent in during the final seconds and hit a field goal down the middle to give Denver the win.

33-32.

Following the loss, furious Giants fans were left asking for answers and clamoring for injured Graham Gano, who has been out since suffering a groin injury during pregame warmups earlier this season before a Kansas City Chiefs game.

"He can't kick a football (redacted), let alone the uprights," a lifelong Giants fan in South Carolina says. "He sucks! He absolutely sucks bad!"

A Giants fan noted that McAtamney "wasn’t even the starting kicker for Rutgers in 2023. He was only on the team because he got a free practice squad spot as an international exemption."

"They put the game in the hands of a kicker who wasn’t even a starter in college."

Before the disaster on Sunday, McAtamney hadn't missed a field goal, and had only failed on one PAT.

McAtamney had initially been waived by the Giants during roster cuts over the summer, but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted after Gano's injury.

Now, time is ticking for fans as they await the veteran kicker's return amid an otherwise promising time with Dart and Skattebo bringing the most energy the Giants have seen since their Super Bowl years.

With the offense rounding into form, the defense putting up impressive numbers, the Giants may need to take a look at their special teams squad.

