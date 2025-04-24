Rutgers Honors Student Killed In NJ Crash: Prosecutor

At 11:43 a.m., North Brunswick police responded to Georges Road and Route 1 southbound for a crash between a Nissan Sedan and a Mitsubishi SUV, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joesph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department said.

Henna Aslam, the driver of the Nissan Altima, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, authorities said. Aslam was an honors student at Rutgers University and a leader in the Rutgers' Muslim arts group, the Muslim Center of Middlesex County said.

She is survived by her parents, Aslam Mahmoud and Sajida Abdullah, according to the Islamic Society of Central Jersey.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

