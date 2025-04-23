Rutgers Gymnastics Coach Fired After Allegations Of Bullying, Relationship With AD: Report

In January, Salim-Beasley, the Rutgers gymnastics coach, was placed on paid administrative leave after an investigation into her conduct, including an improper relationship with then-Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs.

Gymnasts at Rutgers alleged Salim-Beasley bullied them while the athletics department often turned a blind eye, due to the relationship between Hobbs and Salim-Beasley, according to the release of a 52-page report by the law firm Lowenstein and Sandler, commissioned by the school.

The 2023-2024 Rutgers women's gymnastics team was rife with dysfunction with teammates creating a Google form for the gymnasts to voice concerns, the report said.

In five hours of interviews, Salim-Beasley pushed back against the allegations. She said she always acted with care and kindness, even when the job required having difficult conversations. The coach would accompany athletes to the hospital for medical procedures. Salim-Beasley's assistants blamed a group of gymnasts who brought negativity to the team as a cause for the dysfunction.

Salim-Beasley also denied allegations she criticized anyone's body type or weight gain and she never pressured gymnasts to compete when injured. Hobbs stepped down from his role as athletic director citing "health concerns" last August, but his resignation came two days after he was told the university's outside counsel would be investigating the relationship. Hobbs did not respond to repeated requests for an interview from lawyers.

Anastasia Candia, who served as interim coach in the 2024-2025 season, will be named the permanent head coach, NJ.com reported.

To read the NJ.com story, click here. To view the report, click here.

