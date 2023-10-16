Rutgers Cheerleader Says She Relocated From FL To VA For Work Then Was Told I Hadn't Been Hired

Camryn Spina, whose LinkedIn shows she graduated from Rutgers last year with her master's in global sports business, took to TikTok to share her story.

Spina said in the Get Ready With Me video posted on Sept. 1 that she applied to a job she "really wanted" and went through the virtual and in-person interview process with the person who'd be her direct boss during July.

Spina, 24, told Insider that the position was to work as a cheerleading coach at a Virginia college. Spina, whose Facebook profile shows she is originally from Bethlehem, PA, did not disclose the name or location of the school.

She said in the TikTok that her would-be boss made her an offer in July, and she spent the rest of the month working with him to prepare for her on-site start date on Aug. 1.

Spina in the video said she rented a moving truck and storage unit so she could move from Florida to Virginia, where the school rented her a hotel room for a week until she found an apartment.

She and her boyfriend made the 13-hour trip, and began work on Aug. 1.

“I moved my entire life,” Spina said on TikTok. “It’s happening.”

After a few days of work, Spina said her boss asked if she'd heard from HR. HR said that while they had received her application, they were going through other applications from other applicants.

The next day, Spina's boss pulled her aside and said something was wrong with her background check. HR told Spina said her application wasn't even at a point where they would run a background check.

She explained she had already been working for a week and was under the impression there was some sort of misunderstanding. Spina said her boss instructed her to stay home until it was all figured out.

Ultimately, HR told Spina that the employer wouldn't be choosing her for the role, and Spina had no choice but to move back home with her parents, she said in the video.

Spina sent her former "employer" a letter demanding she be reimbursement for both labor and expenses that went into relocating from Florida to Virginia. She said she received a check in the mail for "a lot of money," and moved back in with her parents.

Spina did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Monday, Oct. 16.

