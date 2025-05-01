Rush Hour Crash In Glen Rock Sends 2 To Hospital, Causes Major Delays (Photos)

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Glen Avenue and Maple Avenue on Thursday, May 1, during evening rush hour, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals in separate Glen Rock EMS ambulances, Loving said.

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged Lincoln Town Car and a crumpled Toyota RAV4. A flatbed tow truck was brought in to remove both vehicles.

Emergency responders included the Glen Rock Police Department, Glen Rock EMS, Glen Rock Fire Department, and paramedics from The Valley Hospital, according to Loving.

The crash caused major delays throughout the borough as crews worked to clear the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.