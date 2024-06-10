Runaway Tractor Rams Carlstadt Home

The trailer-less tractor "had an almost a perfect landing," a witness said, when it rolled directly down Broad Street and into the garage door of the 6th Street home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

The borough Building Department was notified.

Local resident Bud Davis said it was the third time he's known of a vehicle hitting the 6th Street house after careening down the former cobblestone hill.

"The last was about 10 years ago in the middle of the day and was a hit-and-run," Davis wrote. "In the 50s, an oil truck lost its brakes and the driver baled out as he crossed Hackensack Street.

"The truck continued down the hill and through the garage as the homeowner sat in the adjoining living room watching TV.

"No Injuries in either."

PHOTOS: Jeff Gumbman

