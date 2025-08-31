Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Car Crash

The 81-year-old former New York City mayor was hospitalized with a fractured vertebra, cuts and bruises after his rental car was struck from behind in New Hampshire on Aug. 30, according to Michael Ragusa, who also serves as Giuliani’s head of security.

Specific injuries included his left arm and lower leg, said Ragusa.

"Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident," Ragusa said. "Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.

"Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

Giuliani served as the 107th mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 after a high-profile tenure as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he pursued cases against Wall Street figures and New York’s mafia.

He was widely praised for his leadership after the September 11 terrorist attacks and was dubbed “America’s mayor,” later launching a security consulting firm, joining major law firms, and mounting an unsuccessful 2008 Republican presidential bid.

After advising Donald Trump in 2016, he became Trump’s personal attorney and a central figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, promoting false claims of widespread fraud and speaking at the Jan. 6 rally.

Giuliani has faced multiple criminal investigations and was indicted in Georgia in 2023 and in Arizona in 2024 over election-related actions, while also being named an unindicted co-conspirator in the federal case tied to attempts to overturn the election.

He lost a defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers and was ordered to pay substantial damages, and he was disbarred in New York and the District of Columbia in 2024.

