Royal Rumble: NJ's Liv Morgan Makes Splash In Big Return To WWE

For the second year in a row, Morgan a.k.a. Gianna Daddio, who was raised in Elmwood Park, was the runner-up in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 27, outlasting 28 other women before being eliminated by Bayley.

This was Morgan's first appearance since she injured her shoulder last July.

This year, Morgan had luck on her side, drawing the coveted #30 slot. She lasted seven minutes and eliminated two other wrestlers. Last year, Morgan drew #2, going wire to wire in the Rumble, lasting more than an hour, before being eliminated by Rhea Rhipley.

Last month, Morgan was arrested in Florida on Thursday after police found she was in possession of marijuana and a vape pen following a traffic stop, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said, according to an arrest report obtained by Daily Voice. Felony charges against Morgan for possession of a synthetic cannabinoid were later dropped.

The 29-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

