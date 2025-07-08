Mostly Cloudy 93°

Rowing Coach Finds NJ Tesla Driver Dead, Submerged In PA Lake: Coroner

A rowing coach discovered a submerged Tesla in a Bucks County lake — with a New Jersey man dead inside, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice on Tuesday, July 8.

Lake Luxembourg, Core Creek Park

Lake Luxembourg, Core Creek Park

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Pif0407
Jillian Pikora
Wen H. Chen, 33, of Princeton, was pulled from the vehicle after it was found underwater in Lake Luxembourg at Core Creek Park in Middletown Township on Thursday, July 3, according to Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi.

“A rowing coach reported a vehicle submerged with its windows up,” Campi told Daily Voice. The Tesla was located several hundred feet from the boat ramp near Tollgate and Fulling Mill roads, she said.

Emergency responders recovered Chen’s body from the vehicle.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday, July 6, but the results are still pending. No further information on how the vehicle entered the lake has been released.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the decedent,” Campi added in a statement.

