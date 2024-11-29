Overcast 40°

Route 80 Road Rage Shooting: Witnesses Sought In Thanksgiving Eve Incident

New Jersey State Police are investigating a road rage shooting on Route 80 this week.

Composite sketch of the shooter.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Cecilia Levine
The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, around 6:18 a.m., when the driver of a silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate pulled alongside a blue Subaru Outback and fired at least one shot, striking the rear driver’s side window, authorities said. It happened near Exit 47B in Parsippany.

No injuries were reported, but police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or its aftermath to contact the NJSP Troop “B” Totowa Station Detective Bureau at 973-785-9412.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

