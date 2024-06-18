Route 80 Pedestrian Struck, Injured: Njsp

The victim was struck on the eastbound highway near Madison Avenue in Paterson shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, NJ State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

ALS/BLS took him to the trauma unit at nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a leg injury, the sergeant said.

What the man was doing outside of a car on the interstate in that area wasn't immediately clear. Nor did authorities say whether the driver remained at the scene or what kind of vehicle the person was driving

"The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time," Lebron said Monday

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.