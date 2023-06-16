Route 80 Motorcyclist Crashes, Local Lanes Closed Overnight In Bergen

The motorist went down shortly before 4 a.m. June 16 near mile marker 66.8 on the westbound highway in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

No other vehicles were involved, the sergeant said.

ALS and BLS units responded along with state troopers, who are investigating the cause.

The motorist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Curry said weren't considered life-threatening.

