ROUTE 80 CRASH: Dump Truck Lands On Divider, Spills Gravel In Multi-Vehicle Pileup

The eastbound express lanes just past Exit 62 and a westbound lane were closed after the truck pitched onto the divider and spilled both gravel and diesel fuel in Saddle Brook shortly after 6:30 a.m. June 7, responders said.

Chunks of the divider were also knocked off, they said.

Four other vehicles -- including a garbage truck -- were involved in the chain-reaction crash, according to witnesses.

Firefighters from Saddle Brook extricated at least one occupant, they said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation temporarily closed the interstate highway between Exits 62 in Saddle Brook leading to the Garden State Parkway and Exit 63 so that the injured could be tended to and the wreckage could be cleared.

"There were no serious injuries reported on scene and the crash remains under investigation," New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

