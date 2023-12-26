Diesel Tank Dislodges, Hits Car In Messy Crash That Closed Route 80 For Hours: Police

The crash occurred on the westbound side near milepost 22.4 in Allamuchy just before 8 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

A Chevy SUV lost control and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, causing its tank, which was carrying diesel fuel, to come loose and hit a Subaru passenger vehicle, McNair said.

The Freightliner driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The Subaru occupants were unharmed, the Trooper added.

The crash shut down two of four right lanes, which remained closed as of 10:45 a.m.:

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

