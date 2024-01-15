3-Year-Old Dies, Others Hospitalized In 3-Car Monmouth County Crash: Prosecutor

The crash involved a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2021 Ford Bronco, and happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 north of the State Route 33 interchange, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The 3-year-old girl, who was riding in the Jeep Cherokee, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 2-year-old boy in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the driver was seriously injured, Santiago said.

The drivers of the pickup truck and the Ford Bronco suffered minor injuries.

No charges were filed nor summonses issued as of press time.

Route 34 remained closed in both directions while an investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Howell Township Police Department continued.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-938-4575, Ext. 2663.

