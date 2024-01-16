'Lives Imploded:' Death Of Toddler In NJ Crash Shakes Life For Grieving Family

A GoFundMe page was created in memory of Kylie Williams, who was identified as the toddler killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 34 in Howell.

Kylie's mother Joelle was severely injured in the wreck and has needed multiple surgeries, according to the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page was made by an employee of Lee Wetherington Homes, a house-building company from Sarasota, Florida. Kylie's grandfather, Jack Williams, is the company's vice president of construction.

"In the blink of an eye on what should have been a regular Saturday evening, their lives imploded," the memorial fundraiser said. "They now not only face the immeasurable grief of losing Kylie but the huge health challenges that Joelle will face to recover."

Investigators said the drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries. The GoFundMe page said Kylie's two-year-old brother and another passenger in their SUV also had minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and no summonses have been issued. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4575.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $72,000 from at least 180 donations as of Tuesday, Jan. 16. You can click here to donate.

