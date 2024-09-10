8 Hospitalized In Series Of Route 3 Crashes Involving Emergency Vehicles (Update)

Police were called to the westbound side of the roadway just after 6 a.m. for a crash involving a white 2015 Land Rover that had lost control and struck a light pole and a guard rail, Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said. The male driver and female passenger were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with leg injuries, he said.

Meanwhile, while the crash was being investigated, a 2005 black Dodge Dakota struck the Hackensack Meridan Health Emergency Medical Services vehicle, ALS 103, that was responding to the initial accident.

When the EMS vehicle was struck, it spun out and hit an East Rutherford Fire Chiefs Chevrolet Tahoe, which was unoccupied but on scene assisting with the initial accident, Yannacone said.

The operator and four passengers of the Dodge Dakota were transported to Hackensack Hospital with head and neck injuries. The operator of the EMS vehicle was transported to Hackensack Hospital with back pain.

Nicks Towing responded to the scene and removed the Land Rover, Dodge Dakota, EMS Vehicle and the ERFD Chiefs Tahoe from the roadway do to damages.

Then, just before 8 a.m., on the eastbound side, a white 2023 Chevrolet struck a silver 2016 Honda CRV. No injuries were reported in that accident. Just after 8:15 a.m., a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra color was traveling in the right lane when it struck a red 2019 Honda Civic. No injuries were reported.

