Route 17 Starbucks Temporarily Closed Due To Shortstaffing

Employees at the Route 17 N. location in Rochelle Park announced just after lunch that the store would be closing and not reopening until 4 p.m.

A sign hung on the locked, front doors saying that the drive-thru remained open.

With temps hovering just under 90 degrees, that was little consolation to disappointed customers looking for a respite from the heat,

According to an intrepid source at the scene, 13 people attempted to enter the restaurant in a 20-minute span.

"They all try opening the locked doors, peer inside, mumble something under their breath out of frustration and walk away," a source told Daily Voice.

