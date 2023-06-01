Fair 82°

SHARE

Route 17 Crash: SUV Overturns In 3-Vehicle Crash Involving UPS Truck

Responders freed a victim trapped in an SUV that overturned on Route 17 in a three-vehicle crash involving a UPS truck Thursday morning, June 1.

At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The right and center lanes of the northbound side of the highway were blocked between Paramus Road and West Saddle River Road in Ridgewood due to an overturned Subaru SUV, sedan and UPS truck that had collided around 9:45 a.m., witnesses tell Daily Voice.

At least one person was taken to The Valley Hospital. 

Ridgewood and Paramus police responded, as did the Bergen County Sheriff's office. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE