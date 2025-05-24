Route 17 Crash: Careless Truck Driver Cited In Tractor-Trailer Crash, Cops Say

The crash happened at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Route 17 South, near Kayal Orthopedics, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti.

After hitting the pole, the truck veered into the Starbucks parking lot and collided with a tractor-trailer that was unloading a delivery, Guidetti said.

The 45-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Edison was inside the trailer organizing the shipment when the crash occurred. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The commercial truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Bensalem, PA, who was driving for Louderback Logistics, was not hurt. He was issued summonses for careless driving and improper use of the left lane, police said.

The Louderback vehicle was disabled in the lot, with smoke seen coming from the engine compartment.

The impact snapped the utility pole in half, leading to localized power outages. As of early morning, the left and right lanes remain closed in the southbound lanes near Kayal Orthopedics. The left and center lanes are open.

PSEG is on scene making repairs and says work will continue through at least 3 p.m.

