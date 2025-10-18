Round Of Storms Fueled By Cold Front Will Sweep Through Northeast: Here's Timing

Sunday, Oct. 19 will start mostly sunny with highs in the 70s, but conditions will deteriorate by late day, the National Weather Service said.

Winds could gust as high as 28 mph in the afternoon as clouds increase.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop at night, and some could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. New rainfall between quarter of an inch and a half-inch is expected overnight.

Scattered showers may linger through around midday Monday, Oct. 20.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn the storm threat will expand east through Sunday.

“The combination of the jet stream interacting with warm and humid air will make for a volatile situation where storms can produce more widespread wind damage,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Forecasters say the risk for damaging winds will not be confined to just heavy showers and thunderstorms, but can also occur outside of them.

“This first wind-driven cold front of the season will move through the Great Lakes on Sunday and Sunday night,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. “Those who have elaborate Halloween decorations in place should secure them before the high winds arrive, and prepare for a few power flickers.”

While needed, the rainfall amounts are not expected to have much of an effect on the extreme drought conditions in most of the Northeast.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

