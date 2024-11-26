Rooftop Dining, Coworking Spaces Highlighted In Paterson's Newest Development

The 40,000-square-foot building at 39 McBride Avenue has a storied history, serving as a silk mill, machine shop, and later a Christian school.

Now, it is poised to become the Great Falls Center, a multi-purpose space designed to enrich the community with culinary, vocational, and social opportunities.

The Great Falls Center will offer several key features:

Food Hall: A vibrant gathering space with five food stalls and seating for 120 people, providing trendy, affordable dining options and a place for family and friends to connect.

Workmanship Program: Already operational, this 10,000-square-foot trades training program equips students with hands-on experience and mentorship in key trades, laying the foundation for lifelong careers.

Culinary Training: A 3,000-square-foot commercial kitchen on the first floor will host a culinary training program, offering vocational training and internships at food hall businesses.

Auditorium and Terrace: A 280-seat auditorium will host church services, performances, and community events, with an outdoor patio overlooking the historic raceway. Dawn Treader Christian School will also use the space for weekly chapel services, graduations, and special events.

Restaurant and Rooftop: The third floor will feature a 3,000-square-foot restaurant and a 1,000-square-foot rooftop, providing additional dining and event space. The restaurant will generate income for the center and offer job opportunities and training for culinary students.

Workspace: The third floor has also been converted into a creative workspace with private offices, coworking spaces, and meeting rooms for rent, with all profits supporting building expenses and fundraising for future construction.

"Our goal is to make The Great Falls the number one tourist destination in New Jersey and this transformative project spearheaded by Servant's Heart Ministry will help us achieve our objective," Mayor Andrew Sayegh said.

The Great Falls Center embodies a vision for community revitalization and empowerment, turning a historic structure into a dynamic resource for Paterson’s future

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.