Roofer Dies, Second Critical In Fall From Bergen County Job Site, Police Say

The incident happened Wednesday evening, April 23, in the 600 block of Maywood Avenue in Maywood, according to Chief Terence R. Kenny of the Maywood Police Department.

Police received the 911 call around 6 p.m., Kenny said in an update Thursday morning.

“A roofing company was working at the location when two workers fell from the roof,” Kenny said. “One of the individuals sustained critical injuries, while a second worker suffered a head injury.”

Patrol officers initiated CPR on the worker with the head injury, Kenny said, but “unfortunately, the individual was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, Kenny said. Both individuals were described as male.

The second worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night. “He should survive,” Kenny said Thursday.

OSHA’s emergency response team arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, according to Kenny.

The scene has been cleared to allow work to continue, the chief said, adding: “There will not be any further investigation at this time and it appears to have just been an unfortunate accident.”

