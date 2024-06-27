Rollover Crash Wrecks Wrangler In Quiet Bergen County Neighborhood (Photos)

According to accident photographer by Boyd A. Loving citing police, a Honda CRV T-boned a Jeep Wrangler at High Street and Norwood Avenue in Glen Rock, causing the Jeep to roll over at least once before landing upright ust before 4 p.m., Loving said.

The crash took down a stop sign at the intersection, and reportedly sent all occupants — three in the Jeep and two in the Honda — to the hospital. It was not immediately clear which driver was at fault.

Click here for additional photos from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.