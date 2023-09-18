'Rolling Stone' Co-Founder Jann Wenner Booted From North Jersey Literary Festival

Wenner has been removed from the Montclair Literary Festival, where he was scheduled to discuss his new book "The Masters: Conversations with Dylan, Lennon, Jagger, Townshend, Garcia, Bono and Springsteen," on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the festival confirmed.

In promoting his book, Wenner, when asked by the Times why his book only featured white musicians, said women and Black musicians were not as articulate as their male counterparts. Following the interview, Wenner was removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's board of directors.

"Succeed2gether's Montclair Literary Festival has cancelled Jann Wenner's upcoming book talk," the festival said in a statement. "All current ticket holders will receive a refund. The Montclair Literary Festival is a community-wide program of Succeed2gether that aims to exchange ideas, inspire future literary works and engage and celebrate our diverse community."

Through his publisher, Wenner issued an apology for his comments.

