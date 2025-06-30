Rockin’ In The Free World: Neil Young Brings ‘Love Earth’ Tour To NY This August

The rock legend is bringing his 2025 Love Earth tour to the Empire State for a pair of unforgettable nights and seats are already going fast. Fans can grab theirs now through StubHub while supplies last.

He’ll take the stage first at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Friday, August 23, then head upstate to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts—site of the original 1969 Woodstock festival—on Saturday, August 24. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a bit of a full-circle moment: Young was there at Woodstock, playing one of his first shows with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, though he famously kept a low profile and didn’t appear in much of the footage. This summer, he's back again, front and center.

Now 79, Young is hitting the road with his new band, The Chrome Hearts, who debuted shortly after Farm Aid 2024 and are touring with him for the first time on the 2025 Love Earth tour. The tour marks his return to the stage after a several-year break, and it comes with fresh music, too. His new album "Talkin to the Trees," released June 13, 2025, features 10 brand-new tracks, including the lead single “Big Change.”

Setlists have been changing nightly, with classics like “Heart of Gold” and “Like a Hurricane” popping up alongside deeper cuts and new songs. No two nights are the same but each one promises to be unforgettable.

Young is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a Grammy winner, and a musical icon whose influence spans generations. From Buffalo Springfield to CSNY to his decades of solo work, he’s never stopped pushing boundaries or making fans feel something real.

Both venues offer scenic, outdoor settings perfect for a summer night of live music. Get your tickets now because because memories like these don’t wait for an encore.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

