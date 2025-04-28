Fair 73°

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2025: See The Full List Of Music Legends Inducted

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2025 inductees on Sunday, April 27 — and the list is packed with icons, trailblazers, and legends.

Outkast performs.

Outkast performs.

 Photo Credit: Daniel Gregory evolverphoto Flickr
Cecilia Levine
This year’s honorees were revealed live by Ryan Seacrest during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of "American Idol." 

The announcement sets the stage for a massive celebration when the class of 2025 is officially inducted this fall.

Performer Category:

  • Bad Company
  • Chubby Checker
  • Joe Cocker
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Outkast
  • Soundgarden
  • The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award:

  • Salt-N-Pepa
  • Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award:

  • Thom Bell
  • Nicky Hopkins
  • Carol Kaye
  • Ahmet Ertegun Award:
  • Lenny Waronker

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+, air later on ABC, and be available the next day on Hulu.

Among the highlights:

  • First-time nominees include Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, and Outkast.
  • Returning nominees include Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

To be eligible for induction, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

Ticket sales information will be announced soon, with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members and donors getting first access. 

