Rochelle Park Stop: Trio From Hackensack, Bergenfield Seized With Drugs, Loaded Gun, Police Say

Officer Chris Kiszka pulled the Honda Accord over on Essex Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Capt. James M. DePreta said.

A consented search turned up the 9mm Taurus handgun, seven rounds of .40-caliber ammunition -- including hollow points -- along with small amounts of heroin, oxycodone and suboxone, the captain said.

Arrested were the driver, Thomas Cabrera, 26, of Hackensack -- who was wanted on a warrant out of Maywood -- and passengers Miseal Gonzalez, 24, and Dondre Jones, 23, both of Bergenfield, records show.

All three were charged with illegal gun and drug offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Friday pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting were Officers Ryan Burke and Hasan Shah and Detective Sgt. Brian Cobb.

Police Chief Dean Pinto praised his patrol staff for "removing yet another illegal firearm from society, especially when considering a string of recent firearms crimes in the Bergen County vicinity, including robberies and shootings.

"It is likely our officers prevented yet another potential crime involving a firearm," the chief said.

