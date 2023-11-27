Rochelle Park Officer Nabs Wanted Southerner With Loaded Gun In Pickup Stop

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the Dodge Ram with South Carolina plates for multiple violations on West Passaic Street last week, Capt. James DePreta said on Monday, Nov. 27.

The driver -- James Locklair, 24, of Neeces, SC -- "abruptly raised his hands and volunteered that he had a firearm in the vehicle" during the Nov. 21 stop, the captain said.

A loaded Taurus 9MM handgun was found tucked between the crease of the driver's seat and the middle bench seat, DePreta said.

It had a high-capacity magazine and contained a hollow-point bullet, he said.

Locklair, who didn't have a New Jersey carry permit, apparently was traveling for work, DePreta said. He also had several medications without prescriptions with him -- as well as an open warrant for illegally carrying firearms in Louisiana, the captain said.

Locklair was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of hollow-nose bullets, possession of a large capacity magazine and illegal drug possession.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition by the Orleans Parish (LA) Sheriff's Office.

