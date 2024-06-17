Rochelle Park House Fire Quickly Knocked

The fire broke out on the second floor of Parkway home off Rochelle Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Firefighters contained it there, knocking down the main body barely 20 minutes before they began.

The fire was declared under control around 8:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene and in coverage by firefighters from Elmwood Park, Hackensack, Lodi, Maywood, Paramus and Saddle Brook.

