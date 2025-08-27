Roblox Let Sexual Predator Target 12-Year-Old NY Girl, Lawsuit Claims

The suit – filed on behalf of a Schenectady family in federal court in northern California on Tuesday, Aug. 26 – alleges that Roblox Corporation knowingly designed and marketed its app in a way that exposed children to sexual predators while misrepresenting it as safe for young users.

It accuses Roblox of multiple counts, including fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation, general negligence, design defect, and failure to warn.

According to the filing, the girl was a regular Roblox user who relied on the app for entertainment and social interaction. She was allegedly targeted by an adult predator posing as another child, who built trust with her before sending graphic sexual messages and requesting explicit photos.

“He sent Plaintiff graphic messages describing sexual acts he intended to do to her, sent her sexually explicit images, and repeatedly requested that Plaintiff send him sexually explicit images of herself,” the complaint says.

“Due to the predator’s relentless insistence, Plaintiff ultimately sent the predator explicit images that she found on the internet as she did not want to take and send explicit images of herself.”

The lawsuit claims the child ultimately suffered abuse as a direct result of Roblox’s failure to implement safeguards such as identity verification, age checks, and effective parental controls.

“Had Defendant implemented even the most basic system of age and identity verification, as well as effective parental controls, Plaintiff would never have engaged with this predator and never been harmed,” the complaint says.

The girl’s family argues that Roblox prioritized user growth and investor satisfaction over the safety of children.

“Had Defendant disclosed the truth of what was really occurring on its app, Plaintiff’s mother would never have permitted Plaintiff to use this app without her strict supervision,” the complaint says.

The family is seeking damages for emotional distress, medical treatment, impaired earning capacity, and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief requiring Roblox to improve safety measures. They're seeking a jury trial.

A spokesperson for Roblox provided Daily Voice with the following statement:

“We are deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users, and safety is a top priority. We dedicate substantial resources, including advanced technology and 24/7 human moderation, to help detect and prevent inappropriate content and behavior, including attempts to direct users off platform, where safety standards and moderation may be less stringent than ours.

“While no system is perfect, Roblox has implemented rigorous safeguards, including restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and prohibiting sexual conversations. We also partner with law enforcement and leading child safety organizations worldwide to combat the sexual exploitation of children.”

Roblox is one of the world’s most popular online gaming platforms, allowing users to create and play games, interact with others, and purchase digital items. The company says more than 70 million people use it daily, many of them children and teens.

Click here to read the full complaint.

