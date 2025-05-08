Road Rage Suspect Flashes Gun At Bergen County Store Employee: Cops

On Monday, May 5, the Ramsey Police Department received a report that a man — later identified as 19-year-old Jeffrey Lux — had displayed a handgun when asked for identification at a store on Main Street, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

Officers with Ramsey Patrol and Detective Units responded to the scene and learned that Lux had fled in a white Jeep, Lyman said.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Lux, of Ramsey, and said he was also wanted in a road rage incident out of Ramapo, NY, where he had “displayed a handgun out the window in late April,” according to police.

On Tuesday, May 6, Ramsey Detectives located Lux behind the wheel of the same white Jeep. Police said they found a handgun inside the vehicle.

Lux was placed under arrest and charged with:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail to await his first court appearance, according to authorities.

