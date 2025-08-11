Road Rage Capitals: Here's Where NJ Ranks Among States With Meanest Drivers

A national survey from California-based Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers asked more than 2,000 drivers to score their state’s habits, from courtesy to road rage.

The results rank where tempers flare, where patience holds, and which places lead in eyebrow-raising behavior.

New York ranked first for most aggressive drivers with a driver aggression score of 122.15, far above every other state.

New Jersey also landed near the top: drivers there were among the most likely to honk (33 percent), swerve at other cars (15 percent), or get out to confront someone (12 percent). On the other end, Hawaii topped the “nicest” list with a score of 2.

Some states were paradoxical. Minnesota, despite its “Minnesota Nice” reputation, made the Top 10 for friendly drivers yet had the nation’s highest rate of rude gestures (19 percent).

Arkansas led for brake-checking (32 percent) and trying to race other drivers (36 percent).

Florida stood out for cutting other drivers off (29 percent) and tied with New Jersey for honking (33 percent).

Virginia showed higher-than-average rates of yelling, cursing, or throwing objects, with 10 percent reporting they had thrown something at another car.

Texas tied New Jersey at 12 percent for getting out of the car to confront someone.

Top 10 States With Meanest Drivers:

New York Arkansas South Carolina Louisiana New Jersey Arizona Nevada Alabama Texas Virginia

Top 10 States With Nicest Drivers:

Hawaii South Dakota Vermont Montana Alaska New Hampshire North Dakota Minnesota Wyoming Maine

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.