River Edge PD Asks: How Are We Doing?

Members of the department and borough employees also are encouraged to call during the scheduled phone-in period on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10-11 a.m.

THE NUMBER: (201) 414-6021

Telephone comments will be fielded by an assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, whose members will examine “all aspects of the River Edge Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” Chief Michael Walker said.

Comments are limited to 5 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with the accreditation standards,” the chief said.

You can also email Joseph Zemaites at jzemaites@riveredgepolice.org.

Or you could write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police at Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 1751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053 – or email its accreditation program director: hdelgado@njsacop.org.

Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s "best practice" standards is "part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Walker said.

Accreditation "results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs," the chief added.

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

For instance, the department must meet over 100 standards -- for prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody, among other functions.

A team of law enforcement officers will visit the department on Nov. 7 to “review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” said Harry J. Delgado, the program manager.

They will then report to the commission, which determines whether to grant accreditation, he said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the accreditation standards, Delgado said.

You can call Sgt. Zemaites for information about the standards at: (201) 599-6279.

For more information about the commission, you can write to NJSACOP or email Delgardo (see information above).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.