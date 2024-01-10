River Edge McDonald's Employee, 65, Struck Leaving Work, School Bus Crashes Moments Later

The pedestrian, who lives in Hackensack, went in and out of consciousness after she was struck outside the Green Papaya restaurant at the corner of Kinderkamack and Grand avenues shortly after sunset on Jan. 10, River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The driver, from Park Ridge, remained at the scene, Walker said."Looks like both of them were heading home from work," he said.

A short time later, a bus full of youngsters from the nearby Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey was involved in an accident outside the McDonald's, the chief said.No injuries were reported, he said.

The consecutive crashes brought a number of emergency responders to the scene.

