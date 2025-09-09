River Edge Family Turns Heartbreak Into Hope With Paramus Concert For Late Son

Rehab. Family meetings. Drug testing. Love. Kindness. Anything to stop what they feared was coming.

On Nov. 2, 2021, the call came: Buster wasn’t breathing. In that instant, the endless tension and daily battles vanished, replaced by a silence they never wanted.

The stress was gone, but so was Buster.

He was 24 years old, fearless, full of life, and deeply loved. And in the aftermath, his family made a promise: they would keep saying his name.

They would make sure his story and his spirit lived on.

That promise has grown into BusterStock, a free concert returning to Bergen County on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paramus Library Bandshell, 116 East Century Road, with a rain date of Sept. 20. The event brings music, community, and hope to fight the stigma of addiction.

All proceeds benefit the Buster Spike Lucky Elkin Marri Love & Luck Fund, which supports substance misuse prevention, education, and recovery through The Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources, a program of Children’s Aid and Family Services.

Buster, of River Edge, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021. His sister, Samantha Marri, said the first BusterStock, held in 2023, was meant to be a one-time tribute.

“We always said we have to keep saying his name — we don’t ever want to lose it in our vocabulary,” she said. But the outpouring of support changed everything. That first year raised more than $20,000.

In 2024, with the backing of the Paramus Police Department and the public library, the event moved to Paramus, drawing 700 people and raising another $20,000.

This year’s festival will feature more than 20 musicians, food trucks, merchandise, a guitar giveaway, and tables hosted by over 10 organizations, including hospitals, detox centers, group therapy programs, and veteran services.

“It’s just a way to play music and bring people together to know that there’s support in our area,” Marri said. “You don’t have to go out of state or make it known you need help.”

The family is also launching the Buster Box, a newspaper-style dispenser that will provide free Narcan in 10 Bergen County towns. One will be unveiled at this year’s show and in River Edge.

To those struggling, or supporting someone who is, Marri shared her father’s advice: “Approach addiction with unconditional love and care. Even though that might not be what saves somebody’s life, it helps people feel they’re important, needed, and it’s possible to recover.”

