Rite Aid Is Selling These Seven New Jersey Leases After Filing For Bankruptcy

A&G Real Estate Partners is acting as the real estate advisor for the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has plans to close 154 underperforming stores nationwide.

The following leases are for sale, according to A&G:

2 Vernon Ave., Hamburg

1636 Route 38, Lumberton

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill

Route 33/Robbinsville-Edinburg Road, Robbinsville

773 Hamilton St., Somerset

1434 South Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

The deadline to send offers is Monday, Nov. 20.

Two other stores in Camden and Brown Mills will be sold at a later date.

Click here for the full list of 12 Rite Aid stores closing in New Jersey.

