Rite Aid Closing 110+ More Stores Amid New Bankruptcy Filing: See Full List

The closings were disclosed in a recent bankruptcy court filing, less than a month after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 on Monday, May 5. The Philadelphia-based chain is working to sell off its pharmacies, inventory, and other assets to several potential buyers.

Rite Aid said it has secured $1.94 billion in new financing to keep locations open during the bankruptcy process. Pharmacy services and immunizations will continue in-store and online.

The latest round of closures includes dozens of locations in the Northeast. Rite Aid has already shuttered more than 800 stores after first declaring bankruptcy in October 2023, when it reported $3.3 billion in debt.

Since emerging from bankruptcy in September 2024, the company said it has faced even more financial problems.

"Unfortunately, these challenges have only intensified as a result of the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate," CEO Matt Schroeder wrote in a May letter to business partners. "To address these challenges and identify the best path forward, over the last few months we've been evaluating several options. After considering all alternatives, the only viable path forward is to once again commence Chapter 11 proceedings."

Rite Aid will stop accepting returns, exchanges, and gift cards on Thursday, June 5. A message on the company's website said customers can no longer earn rewards points, with existing points and BonusCash expiring on Tuesday, May 6.

Rite Aid's latest bankruptcy adds to growing problems in the pharmacy industry.

CVS has closed about 900 stores since 2022 and will open smaller pharmacy-only locations to adapt to the changing retail environment. Walgreens has planned to close up to 1,200 stores by 2025.

Here's the list of the Northeast locations closing in Rite Aid's latest wave of closures:

Connecticut

Milford – 1387 New Haven Avenue

Norwalk – 190 East Avenue

Delaware

Lewes – 444 Savannah Road

Maryland

Baltimore – 4600 West Northern Parkway

Pocomoke City – 505 Linden Avenue

Westminster – 7 Westminster Shopping Center

New Hampshire

Hillsboro – 315 West Main Street

Jaffrey – 14 Peterborough Street

Littleton – 136 Meadow Street

Meredith – 89 NH Route 25

Newport – 51 South Main Street

Winchester – 10 Main Street

New Jersey

Wildwood – 3400 New Jersey Avenue

New York

Akron – 12983 Main Road

Angola – 9062 Erie Road

Attica – 153 Prospect Street

Bath – 338 West Washington Street

Beacon – 320 Main Street

Brewster – 1511 Route 22

Brooklyn – 5224 Fifth Avenue

Brooklyn – 1631-43 Pitkin Avenue

Buffalo – 350 Niagara Street

Buffalo – 1941 Seneca Street

Buffalo – 424 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo – 476 William Street

Buffalo – 845 Abbott Road

Buffalo – 284 Connecticut Street

Buffalo – 2175 South Park Avenue

Buffalo – 5999 South Park Avenue

Camillus – 5335 West Genesee Street

Clarence – 9160 Main Street

Corning – 100 Conhocton Street

Depew – 6000 Transit Road

Derby – 6939 Erie Road

Eden – 8079 North Main Street

Elmira – 1000 Pennsylvania Avenue

Fredonia – 3795 East Main Road

Gowanda – 81 West Main Street

Grand Island – 2325 Grand Island Boulevard

Hamburg – 140 Pine Street

Hamburg – 5999 South Park Avenue

Hampton Bays – 50 East Montauk Highway

Horseheads – 2898 Westinghouse Road

Jamestown – 963 Fairmount Avenue West

Lockport – 3987 Lockport Olcott Road

Lockport – 6616 Lincoln Avenue

Randolph – 12 North Main Street

Springville – 40 West Main Street

West Seneca – 1454 Union Road

West Seneca – 798 Harlem Road

Williamstown – 5447 Main Street

Williamstown – 480 Evans Road

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia – 164 West Chelten Avenue

Vermont

Bethel – 1823 Vermont Route 107

Here's the rest of the list of 111 Rite Aid closings:

California

Angels Camp – 230 South Main Street

Antioch – 20 East 18th Street

Bakersfield – 9700 Panama Lane

Blythe – 616 East Hobsonway

Carmichael – 4010 Manzanita Avenue

Clearlake – 15025 Olympic Drive

Coalinga – 159 West Polk Street

Corcoran – 1500 Whitley Avenue

Escalon – 1710 California Street

Fallbrook – 1331 South Mission Road

Fontana – 15331 Baseline Avenue

Fortuna – 725 South Fortuna Boulevard

Goleta – 199 North Fairview Avenue

Indio – 47985 Monroe Street

Kerman – 456 South Madera Avenue

Los Angeles – 7900 West Sunset Boulevard

Los Osos – 1110 Los Osos Valley Road

Magalia – 14115 Lakeridge Circle

Mammoth Lakes – 26 Old Mammoth Road

Mariposa – 4994 Joe Howard Street

Monterey – 1301 Munras Avenue

Morro Bay – 740 Quintana Road

Newman – 1935 N Street

Oroville – 2700 Oro Dam Boulevard East

Pacifica – 1400 Linda Mar Boulevard

Palm Desert – 74958 Country Club Drive

Palm Springs – 111 South Sunrise Way

Placerville – 1220 Broadway

Santa Maria – 345 Town Center West

Santa Maria – 2405 South Broadway

Solvang – 616 Alamo Pintado Road

Twentynine Palms – 72253 Twentynine Palms Highway

Wasco – 2501 Highway 46

Westminster – 7 Westminster Shopping Center

Woodlake – 160 East Antelope Avenue

Yreka – 807 South Main Street

Oregon

Lebanon – 30 East Oak Street

McMinnville – 448 NE Hwy 99W

Pendleton – 1900 SW Court Place

Washington

Bremerton – 4117 Kitsap Way

Everett – 4920-A Evergreen Way

Everett – 3909 Hoyt Avenue

Moses Lake – 500 South Pioneer Way

Mount Vernon – 412 East College Way

Oak Harbor – 31645 State Route 20

Port Angeles – 621 South Lincoln Street

Pullman – 1630 South Grand Avenue

Seattle – 8500 35th Avenue NE

Sequim – 520 West Washington Street

Tacoma – 1850 South Mildred Street

