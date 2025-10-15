Rising Power Bills Force More Americans To Skip Food, Medicine: Survey

Electric payment company Payless Power released a report showing how Americans are being forced to choose between keeping the lights on, buying groceries, or paying for medicine. In a survey of 1,069 people, nearly half of whom came from low-income households, 39% said they fell behind on electricity payments in the past year.

Nearly one in three (32%) received at least one shutoff notice, while 11% had their power cut off due to missed payments.

"Beyond the financial stress, high electricity prices are creating real safety risks," Payless Power said. "More than half of low-income households said they went without heat or air conditioning for several days in the past year because they couldn't afford it."

About three in ten (29%) said they've felt physically unsafe at home during extreme temperatures. Almost one in four (24%) sent children or pets away from their home to escape dangerous indoor conditions.

More than half (52%) of low-income households cut back on groceries to pay utility bills, while 16% skipped medication or medical care. Another 19% reduced transportation or internet spending, and 5% missed rent or mortgage payments.

Larger families are hit hardest. Among households with five or more people, 30% fell behind on energy payments, compared with 19% of two-person and 18% of single-person homes.

Rising utility costs come as households are already stretched thin by higher food prices and a weakening labor market.

New Goldman Sachs data shows consumers are absorbing more than half the cost of Trump's widespread tariffs. In a Harris/Axios poll, 47% of Americans said groceries are more difficult to afford than they were in September 2024.

Some are taking drastic steps to save money on electricity.

Payless Power also found that one in eight low-income households used flashlights or phone lights instead of turning on lamps. About 10% used candles or showered in the dark.

Many people are resorting to credit cards to stay afloat. Thirty-nine percent of low-income households used credit to pay their electricity bills, including half of Gen Z and 40% of millennials.

Nearly 60% of low-income families fear their power could be shut off within the next month, far higher than middle-income (41%) or upper-income (18%) households.

