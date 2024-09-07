Rising Lenape HS Sophomore, Standout Athlete London DeShields Dies, 15

Born in Voorhees, New Jersey to David A. and Lauren A. (nee Chatzidakis), London was about to begin her sophomore year of Lenape High School. She was an excellent student who was a favorite with all of her teachers. An accomplished athlete in her own right, London started as a gymnast and finished second in the country during her last season competing. She shifted her athletic talents to the track, where she won “Newcomer of the Year” as a member of the Lenape winter and spring track teams.

Her sister Sydney, was so much more than a sister to her. She loved Sydney more than anything. She and Sydney would FaceTime multiple times a day when Sydney went away to college. She loved “borrowing” Sydney’s things that she left behind from college. Their bond was evident every day. London looked up to her sister, she followed her lead. She loved Sydney and Sydney loved her. London had a smile that would light up a room, loved to be with her family, friends, especially her cat, Pepper, and was a girlie girl who loved the color pink.

People often told her that she had an "old soul" and she was the life and light of her family She enjoyed time at the beach, visiting family in Florida, driving a golf cart and shopping with Aunt Chrissy's credit card. But one main thing London loved was her friends. Her friends were what made London go. She loved hanging out, having sleepovers, going to the beach, going to carnivals or something as simple as being on FaceTime with them all hours of the night. She loved Playa Bowls and Chic Fila, which she religiously texted her father to get her. The love for her parents was obvious, and she knew that they would do anything for her and loved her with their whole heart. London will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A GoFundMe for London's family had raised more than $56,000 as of press time.

Beloved daughter of David A. DeShields and Lauren A. (nee Chatzidakis) DeShields; adored sister of Sydney Maria DeShields; cherished granddaughter of Larry and Randy Chatzidakis and Kevin and Billie Epps; goddaughter of Shareef (Stacey) Lewis and Christina "Aunt Chrissy" Chatzidakis; loving niece of Diane (Jason) Donegan and Mark (Darling) DeShields; dear cousin of Matthew and Alyssa Donegan and Mark Jr. and Myasiya DeShields. London is also survived by loving extended family members, friends, teammates and her furry feline pal, Pepper.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend London's viewing on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 4151 Route 130, Beverly, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Interment will take place privately at the request of the family.

