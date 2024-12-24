Ringwood Woman Stole $700K From Law Firm: Union County Prosecutor

Between 2018 and 2024 Colleen Hallenbeck, who was employed as a paralegal for a Union County-based law firm, misappropriated funds from various estates handled by the firm, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Hallenbeck was responsible for distributing funds from estate accounts to beneficiaries. However, she wrote hundreds of unauthorized checks, totaling in excess of $700,000, for deposit into accounts she owned or controlled, Daniel said.

She was charged with money laundering, theft and forgery, Daniel said.

